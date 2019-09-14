https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Uber-stops-service-at-Ontario-airport-after-fee-14439910.php
Uber stops service at Ontario airport after fee increase
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — Uber has stopped its service at Southern California's Ontario International Airport because of fee increases.
The ride-hailing company ceased operations at Ontario at one minute after midnight Friday.
The San Bernardino Sun says the airport east of Los Angeles recently began charging Uber and its app-based competitors $4 for a pickup and $4 for a drop-off.
Uber called the charges unfair because taxi cabs and limousines are assessed a single $3 fee.
Ontario said in a statement last month that Lyft, Uber's main competitor, will continue to operate at the airport.
