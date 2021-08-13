US warns 9/11 anniversary could inspire extremist attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The upcoming 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks as well as approaching religious holidays could inspire extremist attacks, the Department of Homeland Security said in a terrorism alert issued Friday.

DHS did not cite any specific threats in the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin. But it noted that the U.S. is in a “heightened threat environment," fueled by factors that include violent extremists motivated by racial and ethnic hatred and in response to restrictions imposed during the pandemic.