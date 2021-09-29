US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 12:08 a.m.
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct.
It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife.