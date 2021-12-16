US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government withdrew Thursday from settlement negotiations to end lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who were forcibly separated under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance border policy, the American Civil Liberties Union said.
Justice Department officials informed lawyers for the plaintiffs in a conference call that the government would not offer a global settlement in family separation cases and will defend each individual suit in court, said ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt.