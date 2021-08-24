US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning JEFF AMY, Associated Press Aug. 24, 2021 Updated: Aug. 24, 2021 12:52 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections.
More than 80 school districts or charter networks have closed or delayed in-person classes for at least one entire school in more than a dozen states. Others have sent home whole grade levels or asked half their students to stay home on hybrid schedules.