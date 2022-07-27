US official warns Asian aggressors will face Western might

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Any Asian aggressor who violates the sovereignty of other countries in the region risks punitive counter actions, just like what Russia is confronting now for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. secretary of the Navy said in a veiled warning to China's increasingly assertive behavior.
Carlos Del Toro told The Associated Press in an interview Tuesday night in Manila that the U.S. military focus in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the disputed South China Sea, would never slacken and in fact has intensified despite the war in Ukraine.