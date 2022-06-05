US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press June 5, 2022 Updated: June 5, 2022 7:36 a.m.
1 of8 Derek and Suzi Alkonis pose with a photo of their son Lt. Ridge Alkonis on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Dana Point, Calif. Their son, a U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan, faces a potential three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. The family of Alkonis says he suffered from acute mountain-sickness and passed out unconscious behind the wheel. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Denis Poroy/AP Show More Show Less
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Ridge Alkonis, a U.S. Navy lieutenant living in Japan, a springtime trip with his wife and three children to Mount Fuji was intended as fun and leisurely family time before an expected deployment.
What happened next, and why, is a matter of dispute. But it gave rise to a three-year prison sentence.