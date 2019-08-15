US industrial output fell 0.2% in July as factories struggle

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industrial production fell 0.2% in July, as factory activity slumped in a worrisome sign for the economy.

The Federal Reserve says manufacturing production declined 0.4% last month. Output decreased for autos, fabricated metals, wood products, textiles and plastics and rubber products.

Over the past 12 months, factory production has fallen 0.5%. Manufacturers' struggles reflect a global softening in growth and President Donald Trump's use of tariffs to escalate a trade war with China.

Production at the nation's utilities increased 3.1%. Production at mines, a sector that also covers oil and gas drilling, fell 1.8% as Hurricane Barry temporarily halted oil extraction in the Gulf of Mexico.

More plant equipment is sitting idle. Capacity utilization slipped in July to 77.5%, down 2.2 points from a year ago.