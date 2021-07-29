US genocide expert to press Ethiopia on Tigray aid blockade CARA ANNA, Associated Press July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 12:38 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Friday July 2, 2021 file photo, captured members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force are marched through the streets to prison under guard by Tigray Forces as hundreds of residents look on, in Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Samantha Power, the U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people now face deadly famine. Stringer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Tuesday, March 23, 2021 file photo, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to be the next Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), on Capitol Hill in Washington. Samantha Power, the U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people now face deadly famine. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File) Greg Nash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this Tuesday May 11, 2021 file photo, Roman Kidanemariam, 35, holds her malnourished daughter, Merkab Ataklti, 22 months old, in the treatment tent of a medical clinic in the town of Abi Adi, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Samantha Power, the U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people now face deadly famine. Ben Curtis/AP Show More Show Less
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.S. official who wrote a Pulitzer Prize-winning book on genocide is visiting Ethiopia next week to press the government to lift what the U.S. calls a blockade on humanitarian aid to the conflict-hit Tigray region, where hundreds of thousands of people now face deadly famine.
Samantha Power, administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, hopes to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has asserted that “there is no hunger in Tigray,” and with senior officials who blame the aid blockade on rival Tigray forces who have retaken much of the region and vow to pursue “enemies” beyond its borders.