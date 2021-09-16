US faith leaders recall Sikh's bias killing post Sept. 11

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Sikh businessman Balbir Singh Sodhi was helping plant a flower bed at his Arizona gas station when he was shot dead by a man seeking to avenge 9/11. Mistaken for an Arab Muslim because of his turban and beard, Sodhi was the first person to die in a wave of bias crimes unleashed by the attacks.
“Five shots rang out and Balbir uncle fell and died right there, he bled to death not knowing who shot him or why,” Sikh activist Valarie Kaur told scores of people gathered Wednesday night at the Chevron station for the 20th anniversary of Sodhi’s murder. “His killer, when arrested, said: ‘I am a patriot.’”