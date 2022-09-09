US envoy needs more time in Lebanon-Israel maritime dispute

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. envoy mediating between Lebanon and Israel over the two countries' disputed maritime border said Friday some progress has been made but that more work needs to be done to resolve the issue.
Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the U.S. State Department, has been mediating between the two countries and shuttling between Beirut and Jerusalem as tensions remain high near the tense border after Lebanon’s Iran-backed militant Hezbollah group and Israel exchanged threats recently.