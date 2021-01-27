US boosting vaccine deliveries amid complaints of shortages JONATHAN DREW and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 12:21 a.m.
Answering growing frustration over vaccine shortages, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. is ramping up deliveries to hard-pressed states over the next three weeks and expects to provide enough doses to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer or early fall.
Biden, calling the push a “wartime effort,” said Tuesday the administration was working to buy an additional 100 million doses of each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines. He acknowledged that states in recent weeks have been left guessing how much vaccine they will have from one week to the next.
