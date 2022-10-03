US Supreme Court won't hear troopers' appeal in records case

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by the Connecticut State Police Union in its challenge of a police accountability law that allows public disclosure of certain state trooper personnel files and internal investigation reports.

At issue were documents in internal probes that end with no finding of wrongdoing. The union argued the 2020 state law violated the 2018-2022 troopers' contract by stripping away its exemptions from state freedom of information laws and allowing such documents to be publicly released.