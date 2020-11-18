US Senate confirms third federal judge to District of Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kansas Solicitor General Toby Crouse as a federal judge for the District of Kansas.

It is the third federal district judgeship in the state nominated by President Donald Trump. Senators voted 50-43 on Tuesday to confirm Crouse.

“Toby Crouse is a skilled attorney who has demonstrated his judicial views and respect for the rule of law throughout his career in private practice, as a clerk for Tenth Circuit Judge Mary Briscoe and as the Kansas Solicitor General," Republican U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas said in a statement.

Crouse was nominated in May to replace former U.S. District Judge Carlos Murguia in Kansas City, Kansas. Murguia resigned after he was publicly reprimanded for sexually harassing female employees and having an extramarital affair with an offender.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Crouse has done an outstanding job as solicitor general.

“I am confident his perspective on the appropriate role and authority of federal courts is firmly grounded in the text and original meaning of the U.S. Constitution and statutory law as Congress has written it,” Schmidt said in a news release.

His nomination to the federal judiciary was opposed by The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. In a letter to senators, the group called Crouse “a right-wing ideologue” who has defended policies to restrict voting rights, LGBTQ equality, reproductive freedom, immigrant justice and gun safety.

Crouse, of Overland Park, was appointed as solicitor general in January 2018 to succeed Steve McAllister, who became U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas. Crouse previously had been a partner in the Overland Park office of Foulston Siefkin, LLP.