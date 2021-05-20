US, Russia at odds over military activity in the Arctic MATTHEW LEE, AP Diplomatic Writer May 20, 2021 Updated: May 20, 2021 8:07 a.m.
REYKJAVIK. Iceland (AP) — The Biden administration is leading a campaign against Russian attempts to assert authority over Arctic shipping and reintroduce a military dimension to discussions over international activity in the area.
As Russia assumed the rotating chairmanship of the Arctic Council on Thursday, the U.S. rallied other members to oppose Moscow’s plans set maritime rules in the Northern Sea Route, which runs from Norway to Alaska, and its desire to resume high-level military talks within the eight-nation bloc.