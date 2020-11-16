US Rep. Walberg says he has COVID-19; symptoms mild

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan congressman said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Republican U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg said his symptoms were mild.

“It has been more than a week since I have attended a public event,” Walberg said. “In conjunction with health officials, my office and I are in the process of reaching out to individuals I had contact with before my self-isolation began.”

Walberg was reelected to a seventh term in the 7th District, which stretches from suburban Lansing to southern Michigan. He defeated Democrat Gretchen Driskell for a third time.

Walberg is the second House member from Michigan to disclose a coronavirus infection. Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga said he had it in October.