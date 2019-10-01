US Rep. Lawrence to discuss impeachment inquiry at town hall

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence is expected to update her constituents during a town hall meeting in Detroit on the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Lawrence's office says the Democratic congresswoman will discuss her stance on the inquiry during the Wednesday evening meeting at the Detroit Police Athletic League facility in Corktown. Lawrence also will discuss legislation the House has passed.

The Democrat-controlled House launched the impeachment inquiry late last week following a national security whistleblower's disclosure of Trump's July phone call seeking help from the new Ukrainian president in investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter.

Lawrence's 14th Congressional District includes parts of Detroit and some communities in Wayne and Oakland counties. She is a member of the House Oversight and Reform, and Appropriations committees.