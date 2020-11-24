US-Pres-SumA,100

169,583 of 170,228 precincts - 99 percent

x-Joe Biden, Dem 79,887,852 - 51 percent

Donald Trump, GOP 73,815,488 - 47 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 1,851,107 - 1 percent

Howie Hawkins, Grn 390,179 - 0 percent

Roque De La Fuente, ALP 87,558 - 0 percent

Gloria La Riva, PSL 83,304 - 0 percent

Kanye West, Ind 66,271 - 0 percent

Don Blankenship, CST 59,887 - 0 percent

Brock Pierce, PEC 46,472 - 0 percent

Brian Carroll, ASP 23,571 - 0 percent

None of these candidates, NPD 14,079 - 0 percent

Alyson Kennedy, SWP 6,765 - 0 percent

Bill Hammons, Uty 6,646 - 0 percent

Jerome Segal, BdR 5,900 - 0 percent

Dario Hunter, Prg 5,283 - 0 percent

Jade Simmons, Oth 5,280 - 0 percent

Phil Collins, Ind 4,834 - 0 percent

Joe McHugh, Una 2,843 - 0 percent

Jesse Ventura, Grn 2,664 - 0 percent

Mark Charles, Una 2,007 - 0 percent

Sheila Tittle, CST 1,806 - 0 percent

C.L. Gammon, Ind 1,475 - 0 percent

J.R. Myers, Oth 1,371 - 0 percent

H. Brooke Paige, Ind 1,175 - 0 percent

President Boddie, Oth 1,125 - 0 percent

Christopher LaFontaine, Ind 856 - 0 percent

Kyle Kopitke, IAP 815 - 0 percent

Tom Hoefling, Oth 668 - 0 percent

Ricki King, Oth 546 - 0 percent

Princess Jacob-Fambro, Una 495 - 0 percent

Blake Huber, AVP 409 - 0 percent

Richard Duncan, Ind 213 - 0 percent

Joseph Kishore, SEP 196 - 0 percent

Jordan Scott, Una 175 - 0 percent

Gary Swing, Oth 141 - 0 percent

Keith McCormic, Oth 126 - 0 percent

Zachary Scalf, Ind 29 - 0 percent