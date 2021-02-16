US Navy seizes large cache of smuggled weapons off Somalia ISABEL DEBRE, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 1:58 p.m.
1 of6 In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 photo released by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill boarded a stateless dhow off the coast of Somalia and interdicted an illicit shipment of weapons and weapon components. The U.S. Navy said on Tuesday, Feb. 16 that it seized a large cache of weapons, including Kalashnikov-style rifles and rocket-propelled grenade launchers, being smuggled by ships off the coast of Somalia. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Louis Thompson Staats IV/U.S. Navy via AP) Petty Officer 3rd Class Louis St/AP Show More Show Less
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy seized a large cache of weapons being smuggled by two small ships off the coast of Somalia, it announced Tuesday, amid the grinding war in nearby Yemen.
Among the arms seized by guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill in the Indian Ocean last week were thousands of Kalashnikov-style rifles, light machine guns, heavy sniper rifles, rocket-propelled grenade launchers and crew-served weapons, the Navy said.