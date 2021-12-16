US Navy rescues drug smugglers from burning ship off Oman Dec. 16, 2021 Updated: Dec. 16, 2021 2:28 a.m.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday it rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman, though one remains missing.
The Navy released aerial surveillance footage showing the traditional ship, known as a dhow, as it sailed in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. Smoke pours from the vessel after those on board apparently set the fire, with an explosion rocking the ship.