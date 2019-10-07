US Navy Blue Angels to perform at 2020 air show in Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be the featured performers at Ohio air show next year.

Vectren Dayton Air Show officials say the Blue Angels will return to perform at the 2020 show on June 27-28 at Dayton International Airport.

The 110-member squadron will fly six Boeing F/A-18 Hornets during a tightly choreographed demonstration. The group's fighter jets are known to fly as little as 18 inches (46 centimeters) apart while going as fast as 700 miles (1,127 kilometers) per hour.

The Blue Angels performed at the air show in 2017 and 2018. Their 2016 performance was canceled after a crash killed a pilot during a practice show in Tennessee.

Officials say last year's air show drew an estimated 62,000 people, up from around 44,000 in 2017.