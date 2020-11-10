697 of 697 precincts - 100 percent

Dan Feehan, Dem 167,847 - 46 percent

x-Jim Hagedorn, GOP (i) 179,183 - 49 percent

Bill Rood, GRP 21,435 - 6 percent

Minnesota - District 2

289 of 289 precincts - 100 percent

x-Angie Craig, Dem (i) 203,967 - 48 percent

Tyler Kistner, GOP 194,411 - 46 percent

Adam Weeks, LMN 24,673 - 6 percent

Minnesota - District 3

249 of 249 precincts - 100 percent

x-Dean Phillips, Dem (i) 246,575 - 56 percent

Kendall Qualls, GOP 196,550 - 44 percent

Minnesota - District 4

225 of 225 precincts - 100 percent

x-Betty McCollum, Dem (i) 245,591 - 63 percent

Gene Rechtzigel, GOP 112,670 - 29 percent

Susan Sindt, GRP 29,504 - 8 percent

Minnesota - District 5

238 of 238 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ilhan Omar, Dem (i) 255,816 - 65 percent

Lacy Johnson, GOP 102,832 - 26 percent

Michael Moore, LMN 37,957 - 10 percent

Minnesota - District 6

281 of 281 precincts - 100 percent

Tawnja Zahradka, Dem 142,901 - 34 percent

x-Tom Emmer, GOP (i) 272,805 - 66 percent

Minnesota - District 7

1,329 of 1,329 precincts - 100 percent -GOP Gain

Collin Peterson, Dem (i) 144,783 - 40 percent

x-Michelle Fischbach, GOP 194,012 - 53 percent

Rae Hart Anderson, GRP 6,492 - 2 percent

Slater Johnson, LMN 17,698 - 5 percent

Minnesota - District 8

802 of 802 precincts - 100 percent

Quinn Nystrom, Dem 147,939 - 38 percent

x-Pete Stauber, GOP (i) 223,527 - 57 percent

Judith Schwartzbacker, GRP 22,190 - 6 percent

Mississippi - District 1

422 of 422 precincts - 100 percent

Antonia Eliason, Dem 85,239 - 30 percent

x-Trent Kelly, GOP (i) 201,750 - 70 percent

Mississippi - District 2

503 of 504 precincts - 99 percent

Brian Flowers, GOP 88,178 - 36 percent

x-Bennie Thompson, Dem (i) 157,075 - 64 percent

Mississippi - District 3

501 of 502 precincts - 99 percent

Dorothy Benford, Dem 101,124 - 35 percent

x-Michael Guest, GOP (i) 190,489 - 65 percent

Mississippi - District 4

x-Steven Palazzo, GOP (i) Uncontested

Missouri - District 1

729 of 729 precincts - 100 percent -Open

x-Cori Bush, Dem 245,520 - 79 percent

Anthony Rogers, GOP 59,156 - 19 percent

Alex Furman, Lib 6,681 - 2 percent

Missouri - District 2

798 of 798 precincts - 100 percent

Jill Schupp, Dem 201,520 - 45 percent

x-Ann Wagner, GOP (i) 230,617 - 52 percent

Martin Schulte, Lib 11,558 - 3 percent

Missouri - District 3

327 of 327 precincts - 100 percent

Megan Rezabek, Dem 115,909 - 29 percent

x-Blaine Luetkemeyer, GOP (i) 282,424 - 69 percent

Leonard Steinman, Lib 8,328 - 2 percent

Missouri - District 4

384 of 384 precincts - 100 percent

Lindsey Simmons, Dem 107,528 - 30 percent

x-Vicky Hartzler, GOP (i) 245,064 - 68 percent

Steven Koonse, Lib 9,934 - 3 percent

Missouri - District 5

257 of 257 precincts - 100 percent

x-Emanuel Cleaver, Dem (i) 204,631 - 59 percent

Ryan Derks, GOP 135,396 - 39 percent

Robin Dominick, Lib 9,211 - 3 percent

Missouri - District 6

475 of 475 precincts - 100 percent

Gena Ross, Dem 118,753 - 31 percent

x-Sam Graves, GOP (i) 258,895 - 67 percent

Jim Higgins, Lib 8,152 - 2 percent

Missouri - District 7

303 of 303 precincts - 100 percent

Teresa Montseny, Dem 96,501 - 27 percent

x-Billy Long, GOP (i) 251,757 - 69 percent

Kevin Craig, Lib 15,401 - 4 percent

Missouri - District 8

449 of 449 precincts - 100 percent

Kathy Ellis, Dem 70,504 - 21 percent

x-Jason Smith, GOP (i) 253,646 - 77 percent

Tom Schmitz, Lib 5,846 - 2 percent

Montana - District 1

663 of 663 precincts - 100 percent -Open

x-Matt Rosendale, GOP 337,381 - 56 percent

Kathleen Williams, Dem 261,168 - 44 percent

Nebraska - District 1

349 of 463 precincts - 75 percent

Kate Bolz, Dem 108,428 - 41 percent

x-Jeff Fortenberry, GOP (i) 148,920 - 56 percent

Dennis Grace, Lib 7,503 - 3 percent

Nebraska - District 2

268 of 268 precincts - 100 percent

Kara Eastman, Dem 147,108 - 46 percent

x-Donald Bacon, GOP (i) 162,718 - 51 percent

Tyler Schaeffer, Lib 9,417 - 3 percent

Nebraska - District 3

232 of 652 precincts - 36 percent

Mark Elworth, Dem 27,949 - 21 percent

x-Adrian Smith, GOP (i) 101,366 - 75 percent

Dustin Hobbs, Lib 5,323 - 4 percent

Nevada - District 1

245 of 312 precincts - 79 percent

x-Dina Titus, Dem (i) 128,644 - 62 percent

Joyce Bentley, GOP 68,641 - 33 percent

Kamau Bakari, IAP 5,562 - 3 percent

Robert Strawder, Lib 4,271 - 2 percent

Nevada - District 2

735 of 770 precincts - 95 percent

Patricia Ackerman, Dem 152,864 - 41 percent

x-Mark Amodei, GOP (i) 211,374 - 56 percent

Janine Hansen, IAP 10,478 - 3 percent

Nevada - District 3

430 of 430 precincts - 100 percent

x-Susie Lee, Dem (i) 194,085 - 49 percent

Dan Rodimer, GOP 179,219 - 45 percent

Ed Bridges, IAP 9,813 - 2 percent

Steve Brown, Lib 11,370 - 3 percent

Nevada - District 4

392 of 479 precincts - 82 percent

x-Steven Horsford, Dem (i) 159,865 - 51 percent

Jim Marchant, GOP 144,376 - 46 percent

Jonathan Esteban, Lib 7,188 - 2 percent

Barry Rubinson, IAP 3,380 - 1 percent

New Hampshire - District 1

117 of 117 precincts - 100 percent

x-Chris Pappas, Dem (i) 205,317 - 51 percent

Matt Mowers, GOP 184,688 - 46 percent

Zachary Dumont, Lib 9,611 - 2 percent

New Hampshire - District 2

187 of 187 precincts - 100 percent

x-Ann McLane Kuster, Dem (i) 207,801 - 54 percent

Steven Negron, GOP 168,534 - 44 percent

Andrew Olding, Lib 9,151 - 2 percent

New Jersey - District 1

447 of 530 precincts - 84 percent

x-Donald Norcross, Dem (i) 222,240 - 62 percent

Claire Gustafson, GOP 133,895 - 38 percent

New Jersey - District 2

450 of 523 precincts - 86 percent

Amy Kennedy, Dem 152,607 - 46 percent

x-Jeff Van Drew, GOP (i) 171,797 - 52 percent

Jesse Ehrnstrom, Ind 2,500 - 1 percent

Jenna Harvey, Ind 3,247 - 1 percent

New Jersey - District 3

465 of 571 precincts - 81 percent

x-Andy Kim, Dem (i) 202,051 - 53 percent

David Richter, GOP 171,240 - 45 percent

Robert Shapiro, Ind 1,531 - 0 percent

Martin Weber, Ind 3,220 - 1 percent

New Jersey - District 4

440 of 530 precincts - 83 percent

Stephanie Schmid, Dem 150,781 - 39 percent

x-Christopher Smith, GOP (i) 233,948 - 60 percent

Andrew Pachuta, Ind 1,830 - 0 percent

Michael Rufo, Ind 2,249 - 1 percent

Hank Schroeder, Ind 2,797 - 1 percent

New Jersey - District 5

437 of 493 precincts - 89 percent

x-Josh Gottheimer, Dem (i) 205,298 - 54 percent

Frank Pallotta, GOP 167,840 - 44 percent

Louis Vellucci, Ind 4,153 - 1 percent

New Jersey - District 6

355 of 533 precincts - 67 percent

x-Frank Pallone, Dem (i) 156,033 - 62 percent

Christian Onuoha, GOP 96,022 - 38 percent

New Jersey - District 7

533 of 639 precincts - 83 percent

x-Tom Malinowski, Dem (i) 184,110 - 52 percent

Thomas Kean Jr., GOP 169,382 - 48 percent

New Jersey - District 8

344 of 451 precincts - 76 percent

x-Albio Sires, Dem (i) 143,875 - 75 percent

Jason Mushnick, GOP 44,558 - 23 percent

Dan Delaney, Ind 2,756 - 1 percent

New Jersey - District 9

306 of 423 precincts - 72 percent

x-Bill Pascrell, Dem (i) 166,133 - 66 percent

Billy Prempeh, GOP 80,883 - 32 percent

Chris Auriemma, Ind 5,635 - 2 percent

New Jersey - District 10

393 of 551 precincts - 71 percent

x-Donald Payne Jr., Dem (i) 189,121 - 84 percent

Jennifer Zinone, GOP 28,508 - 13 percent

Khaliah Fitchette, Ind 2,580 - 1 percent

Akil Khalfani, Ind 2,788 - 1 percent

John Mirrione, Ind 841 - 0 percent

New Jersey - District 11

466 of 577 precincts - 81 percent

x-Mikie Sherrill, Dem (i) 183,796 - 56 percent

Rosemary Becchi, GOP 143,803 - 44 percent

New Jersey - District 12

424 of 544 precincts - 78 percent

x-Bonnie Watson Coleman, Dem (i) 189,594 - 68 percent

Mark Razzoli, GOP 84,978 - 30 percent

Kenneth Cody, Ind 1,313 - 0 percent

Edward Forchion, Ind 3,259 - 1 percent

New Mexico - District 1

642 of 642 precincts - 100 percent

x-Deb Haaland, Dem (i) 185,264 - 58 percent

Michelle Garcia Holmes, GOP 133,746 - 42 percent

New Mexico - District 2

619 of 619 precincts - 100 percent -GOP Gain

Xochitl Torres Small, Dem (i) 121,862 - 46 percent

x-Yvette Herrell, GOP 141,814 - 54 percent

New Mexico - District 3

665 of 665 precincts - 100 percent -Open

x-Teresa Leger Fernandez, Dem 184,015 - 59 percent

Alexis Johnson, GOP 130,333 - 41 percent