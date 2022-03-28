US, Filipino forces start war drills in region facing Taiwan JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA, Associated Press March 28, 2022 Updated: March 28, 2022 2:09 a.m.
1 of15 Philippines Exercise Director Major Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan of the Philippine Navy, left, and U.S. Exercise Director Major Gen. Jay Bargeron, center, of the U.S. Marine Corps unfurls the "Balikatan" or "Shoulder to Shoulder" flag during opening ceremonies of military exercises Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, March 28, 2022. Thousands of American and Filipino forces opened on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire training, urban assaults, amphibious landing and coastal defense in the northern Philippine region near its sea border with Taiwan. Aaron Favila/AP Show More Show Less
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Thousands of American and Filipino forces began on Monday one of their largest combat exercises in years that will include live-fire maneuvers, aircraft assaults, urban warfare and beach landings in a showcase of U.S. firepower in the northern Philippines near the sea border with Taiwan.
The annual exercises, called Balikatan — Tagalog for shoulder-to-shoulder — will run up to April 8 with nearly 9,000 troops, navy, marines, air force and army troops, including 5,100 American military personnel, to strengthen the longtime treaty allies’ “capabilities and readiness for real-world challenges,” U.S. and Philippine military officials said.
Written By
JIM GOMEZ and AARON FAVILA