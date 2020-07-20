Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A gunman shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey and shot and injured her husband Sunday at the family home, the state’s chief district judge said.

The shootings occurred at the North Brunswick home of Judge Esther Salas, and killed her son, Daniel, Chief District Judge Freda Wolfson told The Associated Press. Her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, was injured, Wolfson said.

The gunman posed as a delivery driver, according to a judiciary official who wasn't authorized to comment and spoke anonymously to the AP. They said Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured and her husband is recovering from surgery.

The perpetrator, believed to be a lone gunman, was not in custody, the official said.