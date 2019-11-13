US Coast Guard searching for missing boater on coast

BROOKINGS, Ore. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater whose vessel was found unattended in the Pacific Ocean near southern Oregon.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 59-year-old Dan VanCleave was reported overdue Tuesday after he didn’t return home prior to sunset, according to the Coast Guard.

His truck and trailer were found that night at a boat basin in Brookings, and an aircrew later located his vessel just south of the Chetco River Jetty.

Authorities found the 16-foot boat’s engine idling. VanCleave’s cellphone and other personal items were found, but no one was aboard the boat.

The Coast Guard says authorities towed the vessel into Brookings and continued to look for VanCleave through the night.

The search is continuing Wednesday.