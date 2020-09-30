UP lawmaker infected with coronavirus, says he is recovering

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (AP) — A state lawmaker from the western Upper Peninsula said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday and was isolating at home.

Rep. Beau LaFave, an Iron Mountain Republican, issued a Facebook post saying the worst of his symptoms came and went over the weekend. “I'm feeling much better,” he wrote.

LaFave said before he was tested, he had been social distancing, wearing a mask and following other safety protocols. He said he was working with Capitol staff to inform people he had contact with while voting on the budget and other bills in Lansing last week.

He said he had not been in contact with anyone since arriving back in the U.P. late Thursday night.

LaFave is the fourth known state legislator with a confirmed case of COVID-19. A fifth, Democratic Rep. Isaac Robinson of Detroit, likely died of the virus in March, though he was not tested for it, his mother has said.

The House is not in session this week, while the Senate is. A joint House-Senate pandemic oversight committee hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled as a precaution following the news of LaFave's test.