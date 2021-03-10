UNICEF: Syria's war has killed and wounded 12,000 children BASSEM MROUE, Associated Press March 10, 2021 Updated: March 10, 2021 11:07 a.m.
1 of11 A displaced Syrian girl sits outside her family's tent at a refugee camp in Bar Elias, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, Friday, March 5, 2021. UNICEF said Wednesday, March 10, 2021 that Syria’s 10-year-long civil war has killed or wounded about 12,000 children and left millions out of school in what could have repercussions for years to come in the country. The country's bitter conflict has killed nearly half a million people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including more than 5 million as refugees. Hussein Malla/AP Show More Show Less
BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s 10-year-long civil war has killed or wounded almost 12,000 children and left millions out of school in what could have repercussions for years to come in the country, the U.N. children’s agency said Wednesday.
The grim statistics were released in a UNICEF report ahead of the 10th anniversary of Syria’s conflict that began in mid-March 2011. The war has killed nearly half a million people, wounded more than a million and displaced half the country’s population, including more than 5 million as refugees.