UN says Yemen’s warring parties agree to renew truce

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Thursday that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months, a rare bright spot for a country plagued by eight years of war.
“I commend the parties for taking these steps, and for agreeing to extend the truce," U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement. "The truce represents a significant shift in the trajectory of the war and has been achieved through responsible and courageous decision making by the parties.”