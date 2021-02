CAIRO (AP) — At least 41 people drowned over the weekend when their boat capsized in the Central Mediterranean, the U.N. said on Wednesday, the latest shipwreck involving migrants fleeing conflict-stricken Libya and seeking better life in Europe.

The U.N. migration and refugee agencies said in a joint statement that the dead were among at least 120 migrants on a dinghy that left Libya on Feb. 18. The shipwreck took place two days later, it said.