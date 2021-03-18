UN report: Too much prejudice against old and young in world

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prejudice and discrimination based on age is widespread around the world, affecting millions of older and younger people trying to work and get health care, denying their human rights and costing society billions of dollars, a U.N. report said Thursday.
“Its main message is that we can and must prevent ageism and that even small shifts in how we think, feel and act towards age and aging will reap benefits for individuals and societies,” the heads of the U.N. health, human rights, economic and social affairs and population bodies said in a preface to the report.