UN nuclear agency chief: Fukushima transparency important MARI YAMAGUCHI and HARUKA NUGA, Associated Press May 20, 2022
TOKYO (AP) — The chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency stressed the importance of transparency on Friday after visiting the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, where he observed preparations for the release of treated radioactive wastewater that has prompted concerns inside and outside Japan.
Rafael Grossi, the director general of IAEA, which is assisting Japan's plan to start releasing the wastewater into the sea next year, said his agency will help maintain transparency throughout the process.
MARI YAMAGUCHI and HARUKA NUGA