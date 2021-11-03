UN extends EU force in Bosnia, blocks top global envoy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council agreed unanimously Wednesday to extend the mandate of the European Union military force in Bosnia, voting after Russia blocked members from hearing a warning from the top international official in Bosnia that the war-scarred Balkan nation faces an “existential threat” from separatist actions by Bosnia Serbs.
Russia, a close ally of the Bosnian Serbs, has repeatedly tried to end the role of Bosnia’s high representative, currently Christian Schmidt, and it succeeded in preventing him from delivering his latest report to the council saying Bosnia and Herzegovina could face renewed division and conflict if the international community doesn’t curb Bosnian Serbs.