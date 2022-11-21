UN boosts food aid budget to feed a third of Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's caretaker prime minister and the United Nations World Food Program said Tuesday that it has boosted its food assistance to the struggling nation, effectively feeding one-third of the crisis-hit population.

The tiny Mediterranean nation is in the grip of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history. Three-quarters of its population has plunged into poverty since late 2019. The Lebanese pound has lost over 90% of its value against the U.S. dollar, and the country struggles with some of the world's worst food price inflation.