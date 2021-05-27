UN authorizes monitors for Iraq's elections in October

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Thursday unanimously approved an Iraqi request for a U.N. team to monitor parliamentary elections in October.
A resolution adopted by the council authorized the U.N. political mission in Iraq and U.N. special representative Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to “provide a strengthened, robust and visible U.N. team, with additional staff, in advance of Iraq’s forthcoming election, to monitor Iraq’s election day with as broad a geographic coverage as possible.”