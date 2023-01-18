UN approves second term for environment chief Inger Andersen

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly elected Inger Andersen of Denmark to a second four-year term as executive director of the United Nations Environment Program on Wednesday, after defeating a Russian-sponsored resolution that would have opened the job to other candidates.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a note to the 193 members of the General Assembly on Jan. 9 nominating Andersen for re-election. Russia circulated a “draft decision” to the assembly four days later that would have required Guterres “to present candidates for the position of executive director.”