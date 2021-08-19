UN Women hopes $40 billion will accelerate gender equality

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The outgoing head of the U.N. women’s agency is hoping that in five years the $40 billion recently pledged to promote gender equality will lead to many more women in leadership positions, a reduction of violence against women, and the more than 40 million women who fell into extreme poverty because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and more -- escape the poverty trap.
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said in an interview before stepping down this week as executive director of UN Women after eight years that the pledges by world leaders, the private sector, philanthropists, and organizations at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris that ended July 2 represent a historic and positive shift to broad-based investment in a wide range of women’s issues.