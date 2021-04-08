UK offers $59 million to help Hong Kong migrants settle down April 8, 2021 Updated: April 8, 2021 6:40 a.m.
HONG KONG (AP) — The British government said Thursday it is setting up a 43 million pound ($59 million) fund to help migrants from Hong Kong settle in the country as they escape increasing political repression in the former colony.
The offer extends to holders of British National (Overseas) passports who have been offered special visas, opening a path to work, residency and eventual citizenship to up to 5 million of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million people.