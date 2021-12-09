UK inquiry to look into 2 more alleged government gatherings Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 7:51 a.m.
1 of6 People walk across Westminster Bridge in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced tighter restrictions to stem the spread of the omicron variant. He is again urging people to work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes to get into nightclubs and large events. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, left, and Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance attend a press conference in London's Downing Street, Wednesday Dec. 8, 2021, after ministers met to consider imposing new restrictions in response to rising cases and the spread of the omicron variant. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Adrian Dennis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A used face mask on Westminster Bridge in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced tighter restrictions to stem the spread of the omicron variant. He is again urging people to work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes to get into nightclubs and large events. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Travellers wear face coverings as they leave the tube station at Westminster in London, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced tighter restrictions to stem the spread of the omicron variant. He is again urging people to work from home and mandating COVID-19 passes to get into nightclubs and large events. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LONDON (AP) — The British government confirmed Thursday that an inquiry into an alleged lockdown-breaching Christmas party at the offices of Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson nearly a year ago will also look at two prior gatherings involving government officials.
In a statement to lawmakers, Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis laid out the terms of reference for the inquiry Johnson ordered Wednesday following a week of allegations that officials flouted coronavirus rules that they imposed on everyone else.