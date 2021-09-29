UK: Soldiers to start driving fuel tankers in coming days Sep. 29, 2021 Updated: Sep. 29, 2021 11:44 a.m.
1 of11 A man fills his car at a petrol station in London, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to reassure the British public Tuesday that a fuel-supply crisis snarling the country was “stabilizing,” though his government said it would be a while before the situation returns to normal. Johnson's government has put army troops on standby to help distribute gasoline and help ease a fuel drought, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers, that has drained hundreds of pumps and sent frustrated drivers on long searches for gas. Frank Augstein/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — The British government's reserve tanker fleet was being deployed Wednesday to help deliver gasoline to empty pumps across the U.K., and military drivers will begin operating fuel tankers in the coming days to ease the country's fuel-supply crisis, a top official said.
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the first of dozens of troops trained to operate gasoline tanker trucks will start appearing on the roads within days.