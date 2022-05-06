UK Conservatives lose London strongholds, in blow to Johnson JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 5:21 a.m.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks to supporters in Barnet, London, Friday May 6, 2022, after the party clinched victory in Barnet in local government elections. People in Britain voted Thursday in local elections that will decide the makeup of local authorities across the country — and possibly the fate of embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Ballot papers are counted at Peterborough Arena, for the local government elections, in Peterborough, England, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Paul Marriott/PA via AP)
Ballot papers are counted at Peterborough Arena, for the local government elections, in Peterborough, England, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Paul Marriott/PA via AP)
Ballot boxes are emptied at Peterborough Arena, as counting begins across the UK for the local government elections, in Peterborough, England, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (Paul Marriott/PA via AP)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local council elections, Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks to supporters in Barnet, London, Friday May 6, 2022, after the party clinched victory in Barnet in local government elections. People in Britain voted Thursday in local elections that will decide the makeup of local authorities across the country — and possibly the fate of embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Election staff begin vote counting in Belfast in the Northern Ireland Assembly election early Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Election staff begin vote counting in Belfast in the Northern Ireland Assembly election early Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Friday, May 6, 2022.
Labour leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria arrive to vote at the TRA Hall, London, Thursday May 5, 2022. People in Britain are voting in local elections that will decide the makeup of local authorities across the country — and possibly the fate of embattled Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA via AP)
14 of14
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s governing Conservatives suffered local election losses in their few London strongholds, according to results announced Friday that will pile more pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid ethics scandals and a worsening economic picture.
Voting held Thursday for thousands of seats on more than 200 local councils decided who will oversee garbage collection and the filling of potholes, but were also seen as an important barometer of public opinion ahead of the next national election, which must be held by 2024.