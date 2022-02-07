UC Irvine gets $55M for center on depression research

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — The University of California, Irvine says it has received a $55 million donation that will help develop a center on campus dedicated to research on depression, where experts will study causes and treatment of the disease.

The money was donated by Newport Beach resident Audrey Steele Burnand, as part of her estate. The philanthropist, who died in 2020, earmarked the funds for the sole purpose of researching depression at the university, the Orange County Register reported Monday.