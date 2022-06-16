U.S. veterans missing in Ukraine formed bond over background JAY REEVES, Associated Press June 16, 2022 Updated: June 16, 2022 3:29 p.m.
1 of6 This undated photograph provided by Diane Williams shows U.S. military veteran Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Drueke traveled to Ukraine to help with the fight against Russian invaders and was later reported missing. (Lois "Bunny" Drueke/Diane Williams via AP) Lois "Bunny" Drueke/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 This photo taken April 6, 2022, in Hartselle, Ala., shows U.S. Marine veteran Andy Tai Huynh, who decided to fight with Ukraine in the war against Russia. Huyhn and another veteran from Alabama haven't been heard from in days according to relatives and are considering missing. (Jeronimo Nisa/The Decatur Daily via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Ukrainian emergency service personnel work outside a damaged building following shelling, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 4, 2022. Sofiia Bobok/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 This undated photograph provided by Diane Williams shows U.S. military veteran Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and his mother, Lois "Bunny" Drueke. Alex Drueke traveled to Ukraine to help with the fight against Russian invaders and was later reported missing. (Lois "Bunny" Drueke/Diane Williams via AP) Lois "Bunny" Drueke/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh are both military veterans from Alabama, so it was natural that they formed a bond once they met in Ukraine, where each traveled separately with the intention of helping defend democracy against Russian invaders.
“They became buds,” Dianna Williams, Drueke's aunt, said in an interview Thursday.