U-M cites progress in virus fight; no field hospital yet

An Emergency Alert from the Michigan Governors office is shown on a cellular phone in Detroit, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the Stay Home Safe order until April 30 to save lives from the new coronavirus COVID-19.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan medical system sees no immediate need for a temporary hospital to treat COVID-19 patients, a spokeswoman said Friday.

A plan to open in a campus sports building is on hold for now.

“It appears from current COVID-19 cases and modeling that the curve is significantly flattening,” Michigan Medical spokeswoman Mary Masson said. “We are in communication with state officials to coordinate and determine future need.”

The hospital on Thursday reported 219 patients with COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, the same number as Monday and down 10 patients from a high on Wednesday. Henry Ford Health System in Detroit has also expressed optimism about patient trends.

Meanwhile, at least 25 patients were expected to arrive Friday at Detroit's convention hall, TCF Center, from area hospitals. It's equipped with 1,000 beds for people recovering from COVID-19, although that many beds might not be needed.

Michigan reported at least 21,504 confirmed cases Thursday and 1,076 deaths from COVID-19. The number of new cases fell 15% from Wednesday, while the number of new deaths was stable at 117. More than 3,800 patients were in hospitals.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended a stay-home order for Michigan residents through April 30.