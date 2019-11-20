Two performances left for The Odd Couple at Ridgefield High School

The cast of The Odd Couple at Ridgefield High School, running now through Nov. 23. Front row, left to right: Caroline Malley, Callie Amill, Kyra Linekin, Sophia Smith. Back row L-R: Liam Huff, Eleanor Andresen, Lucy Basile, Tyler Munson.

The Odd Couple (Female Version), the classic Neil Simon comedy about two mismatched roommates, continues through Sunday, Nov. 23, at Ridgefield High School.

The play, directed by RHS performing arts teacher Sherry Cox, tells the familiar story of fussy neatnik Florence Unger and slovenly free spirit Olive Madison, roommates whose differing personalities turn a game night with friends into an evening of hi-jinks and hilarity.

Kyra Linekin, who plays Mickey the police officer, says the theme of friendship is evident throughout the play. “Female friendship is about empowering other women to be the best they can be. The play emphasizes how important it is to lean on your girlfriends ... [through] the trials and tribulations of life.” Cast member Caroline Malley hopes “audiences will watch it and want to call their high school buds or a pal they haven't spoken to in a while,” having been inspired by the close relationships between the characters.

The Odd Couple performances continue Nov. 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students with school ID and for seniors age 60+. Ridgefield seniors who have a Gold Card may enjoy one show for free but must have the card with them for admission.

Tickets will be sold at the door. Online sales are at rhsperformingarts.info; RHS telephone: 203-894-5750.