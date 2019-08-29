https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Two-men-arrested-for-fighting-at-Stop-and-Shop-in-14399858.php
Two men arrested for fighting at Stop and Shop in Ridgefield
Photo: Yelp.com
A Ridgefield man and a New Milford man were arrested for disorderly conduct at Stop and Shop on Danbury Road at 2:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Ridgefield police said the two men got into a physical altercation inside the store.
The Ridgefield man is 62 years old and lives on Redwood Lane. The New Milford man is 35 years old, according to a police report,
Police said the disturbance began as a verbal altercation and then turned physical.
Both men were charged and released promises to appear in court.
They are scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
