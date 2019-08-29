Two men arrested for fighting at Stop and Shop in Ridgefield

A Ridgefield man and a New Milford man were arrested for disorderly conduct at Stop and Shop on Danbury Road at 2:17 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.

Ridgefield police said the two men got into a physical altercation inside the store.

The Ridgefield man is 62 years old and lives on Redwood Lane. The New Milford man is 35 years old, according to a police report,

Police said the disturbance began as a verbal altercation and then turned physical.

Both men were charged and released promises to appear in court.

They are scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 10.