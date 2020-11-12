Two large Maryland counties tighten virus restrictions

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Two large counties in Maryland announced tighter limits on gatherings and indoor dining amid rising cases of the coronavirus.

Prince George's and Anne Arundel counties will limit social gatherings to 25 people outdoors and 10 people indoors. The order in Prince George’s County takes effect at 5 p.m. Sunday. In Anne Arundel County, the new limits take effect on Friday.

The counties also are limiting indoor dining from 50% to 25%. That order takes effect Sunday in Prince George's and Friday of next week in Anne Arundel.

“We’re hitting a new case rate high each day,” said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Anne Arundel County's health officer. “We know what we need to do to control this surge. In addition to today’s actions, each of us must commit to wearing a mask, watching our distance, washing our hands and limiting activity. It will take sacrifice, but we crushed the curve once and we can do it again.”

Prince George's County, in the suburbs of Washington, has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state, with 35,336. So far, Maryland has reported a total of 159,900 cases statewide.

Some of Maryland's larger jurisdictions already have announced tighter restrictions in recent days.

On Tuesday, Montgomery County, the state's most populous jurisdiction also in the suburbs of the nation's capital, announced it was limiting gatherings to 25 people and curtailing capacity for restaurants and shops from 50% to 25%.

Late last week, Baltimore announced it was requiring masks, both indoors and outdoors in public. The rule goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday. Maryland's largest city also is closing indoor dining each night at 11 p.m., and bars that do not serve food are closed.

Maryland has had at least 1,000 new cases of the virus for nine straight days. Hospitalizations related to the virus increased by 58 Thursday morning to a current total of 863.

Earlier this week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a statewide reduction for indoor operations for bars and restaurants from 75% to 50%. The change went into effect Wednesday. Local officials can enact tighter restrictions. Hogan has scheduled a news conference for an update at 4 p.m. Thursday.

