Two houses sold for over $1 million in Ridgefield last week
Five houses and one condominium worth a total of $8,290,173 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8. Property transfers include:
20 Park Lane: Nicole Andrade of Redding to Michael Rinaldi, Oct. 4, $330,000.
17 Lakeside Drive Extension: REO LLC of New York, N.Y., to Sunrise Real Estate of Glastonbury, Oct. 4, $200,000.
11 Aspen Mill Road: Alexandra Camillos to Santiago Guido and Gina Romanello, Oct. 4, $477,500.
72 High Ridge Avenue: Dennis and Bonita Janson to Brett and Amy Goodwin of Pelham Lane, Oct. 4, $1,525,000.
129 Spring Valley Lane: Estate of Arthur Edelman to Batavia Farm LLC of New York, N.Y., Oct. 4, $3,090,000.
3 Lime Lane: FPP Properties LLC of Shelton to Jacqueline Vlymen, Oct. 7, $235,000.
