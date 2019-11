Two homes sold in Ridgefield during week of election

Two houses and one condominium worth a total of $1,567,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Wendy Lionetti from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12. Property transfers include:

21 Ketcham Road: Christy Kirsch to William and Tiffany Greelay of Palmer Court, Nov. 6, $620,000.

180 Barlow Mountain Road: Trust of Barbara Morris of Beverly Hills, Calif., to Benjamin and Erin Buxton, Nov. 6, $712,500.

4 Cook Close (Casagmo): Lisa Brand and Errol Ruschil of Katonah, N.Y., to James and Rebecca Keogh, Nov. 7, $235,000.