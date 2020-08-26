Two cars stolen in Ridgefield

Two “unsecured” motor vehicles, a 2014 Audi S5 and a 2014 BMW 750i, were stolen from the driveway of a home on Spring Valley Road during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to Ridgefield Police.

Video surveillance “from other residences” show “two individuals in hooded sweatshirts checking for unlocked vehicles in driveways,” police reported.

“We continue to urge all residents to remove the keys and secure your vehicles overnight,” police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the crime to contact the Ridgefield Police Detective Bureau at 203-431-2794 or the confidential tip line at 203-431-2345.