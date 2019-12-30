Two Ridgefielders to serve on Steering Committee at National Keystone Conference

The Boys and Girls Club of Ridgefield has announced that two of its members have been selected to serve on the Steering Committee for the 2020 National Keystone Conference.

According to the club, a few weekends ago, Keystoner Hailey and the club’s program director, Jeff Goncalves, traveled to the Boys & Girls Club of America’s headquarters in Atlanta, Ga., for a planning weekend with 10 other Keystone members and their advisers from Boys & Girls clubs across the country.

“It is an honor to be selected and we are so proud of them both! The Keystone Conference will take place in July and approximately 2,500 teens and advisers from across the country and overseas will gather for a long weekend of learning! Until then, Jeff and Hailey will participate in monthly conference calls and complete assignments to prepare for the big weekend,” the Boys & Girls Club explains.

This is the fourth time that the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield has had a Keystoner selected to be on the Keystone Conference Steering Committee.

“Allie Hughes was selected in both 2011 and 2012, and Rhys Hall was selected in 2015 — a true testament to our Keystone Club and the hard work they continue to put in to be recognized on the National level. In fact, the National Keystone Adviser said: The legacy of the Ridgefield Tigers Keystone Club speaks for itself when informing Jeff and Hailey they were selected!” the club wrote on its Facebook page.